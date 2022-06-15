Gunmen Abduct Journalist In Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have abducted a journalist in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Chuks Onuoha, was reportedly whisked away from his residence at Umungasi, Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government of the state.

A resident of the area and a journalist with a radio station, identified simply as Mr Jude, stated that the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“He was abducted, we are shocked by this attack on a journalist,” Mr Jude said.

“I am getting information that they contacted the family for ransom although I have not confirmed it myself.”

He said it was worrisome that journalists have become targets of kidnap incidents in the state.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said although he had gotten the information about the abduction, the incident was yet to be reported to the police.

“I learnt of it (the abduction) from his colleagues, but no such report with the police yet,” Mr Ogbonna said in a text message, in response to enquiries from this newspaper.

Mr Onuoha is a reporter for The Sun Newspaper in the state.