Obidients Reacts As Peter Obi Visits Wole Soyinka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, are reacting to the news that Obi visited Nobel Laureate winner, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The African Examiner recalls that Wole Soyinka and some Obidients have had an online clash after the playwright described the Obidient movement as a “fascists movement” after he had also criticised the Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.However, On Sunday, the former Anambra governor visited the prof and he shared photos of his visit on social media describing the Nobel laureate as “a father whom I hold in very high esteem“.

Obi writes: “Today, I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been a father whom I hold in very high esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them. I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater and more inclusive Nigeria. I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of the civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.

“I cherished this Sunday’s visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the OBIdient family. -PO.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some persons took to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the matter. Some were against the visist of Obi as Wole Soyinka has never shown any sympathy towards the Obidiemt movement in the past and some commended Obi for the visit as according to them, he has shown love over hatred. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:



@AfamDeluxo writes: “Onwubuasi, you can’t please everyone. Always remember this and keep silent malice where necessary. Udo, mpa.”



@EmirSirdam writes: “001, You are a better man than all of us, keep being you, but let our Cornfressor know that we your supporters know how to hold grudge.”



@Gbenga4Glory writes: “The Obidient Movement No 1 Rule, nobody, I repeat no one is above the Dragging including our Principal @PeterObi who has been Dragged very well by the Obidients and will be dragged for this again The Obidients no dey fear anybody Let the Dragging begins.”



@LawrenceOkoroPG writes: “Area! Areaa!! Areaaa!!! Senior man, Oga Peter Obi talk say he branch the homelet of Prof. Wole Soyinka wey we get one or two issues with recently. Senior man say he follow Prof align the issues wey dey ground like this, he say the way Prof take vocalize, he say body sweet am. Senior man say he confirm today say Prof never chop Corn, those white hair carry oil like pork meat.”



@Sasky_Mali writes: “No wam, once the mandate is reclaimed, we will forgive those who trespass against us. Thanks for showing us how to handle our enemies.”



@JosephOnuorah writes: “Peter Obi for Nobel Peace. Man just sharing peace like cake.”



@jeremiadetunji writes: “You teach us daily how to conquer human nature in us in order to achieve our full potential as humans. A leader without a border! Paying evil with good to make the enemy repent. I saw what you did there, Mr. President, in waiting. Even the Bible says…“If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.” NIV, Rom 12:20. There are some statements and principles in the Bible that don’t require spiritual interpretations. They’re self- xplanatory, and this is one of them



@influencedbynon writes: “Daddy it’s not every one you have to visit o but if you say we should forgive him then no problem (bombastic side eye).”



@softoghene writes: “Peter Obi” a man after God’s heart. Kill their hatred with more love daddy.”



@Its_Olayinnka writes: “Can someone please explain the point of all these visitations after election. Is the idea to remain in the News?”



@MOconnectz writes: “The same professor that your Obid1ots insulted for days?….Mr. Deportivo, you’re a fraud.”



@thebeeperfumery writes: “Not sure your ‘Obedients’ holds him in high esteem. Your political rhetorics during & after the election created a buffer that’s tantamount to a jihadist movement. It took out sense of reasoning/ability to be objective from them. It reaffirmed agitation for a Biafran country.”



@vakorah writes: “Daddy you have done your bit. For me, I don’t have the spirit of forgiveness for anyone who speaks against you or the Obi-dient family. Allow us to hold our grudges.”



@CMO_qEFC writes: “I don’t like this at all. It is unnecessary. It is as if you are seeking to please or appease him. Obviously he gave you a cold reception. This is ill-thought-out. You just belittled yourself!”



@Official_Isaaco writes: “It saddened my heart that when he was mobbed by your followers, you never made any attempts to call them to order. But court proceedings start tomorrow, and we are seeing a tweet about this visit. It worries me when people vying for political offices behave this way.”



@GoziconC writes: “That’s the same man your irresponsible supporters insulted. Today, you are hustling to take a picture with him. Who is the boss now?”



@kamarariy0 writes: “I repeat, If OBIdients had been decent, civil and wise with their campaign model, a lot persons unsupporting would have sided with them Probably, Obi would be winner by now Politics is about allignments not trolling and cursing possible allies.”