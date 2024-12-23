Rampant Liverpool Thrash Tottenham In 9-Goal Thriller

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rampant Liverpool hit Tottenham for six to ensure they hold a four-point advantage at the Premier League summit come Christmas.

The Reds produced a masterful attacking display in north London with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on target twice in a 6-3 victory.

It was a thoroughly-deserved success for Arne Slot’s men and made it 21 wins in 25 matches since the Dutch coach replaced Jürgen Klopp this summer.

Spurs – who had eight players missing – could not reach the energy levels of a midweek League Cup quarter-final triumph over Manchester United.

The London side were 5-1 down at one point before they rallied, but Ange Postecoglou’s side remain 11th after an eight league loss of the season.

This was a dress rehearsal ahead of the League Cup semi-finals, but Liverpool were already assured of top spot at Christmas after Chelsea’s goalless draw at Everton earlier in the day.

