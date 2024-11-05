Randy Equatorial Guinea Official Nabbed For Possessing Over 400 Sextapes Of VIPs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director General, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has been nabbed by the law enforcement agencies for allegedly recording over 400 sextapes of the wives of prominent people in the country.

The African Examiner writes that the scandal came to light during a fraud investigation against the 54-year-old Economist which led to the search of his house and office on impromptu notice by ANIF officials who discovered many CDs that were subsequently identified as his sexcapades with different married women.

The videos show encounters with prominent individuals, like his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the Director General of Police’s wife, and also about 20 of the country’s ministers’ wives, among others.

The footage, found in his personal office, was stated to have been recorded with the consent of the women and has since been leaked online which has generated lots of uproar online and a report by the security agencies, condemning his actions.

The report read: “The most striking thing is that some scenes took place in his work office, including moments in which he is seen sleeping with a woman next to the National Flag. Based on this sexual scandal, the Executive has stated that the measure is a direct response to the acts that have affected the image of the country.

“With these new measures, the Government hopes to establish a clear precedent on the expected conduct of public officials in order to create a more respectful work environment in the public and private administration of Equatorial Guinea. For days now, erotic videos have been circulating on social media featuring Baltasar EBANG ENGONGA, better known as “Bello”, who is currently the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) and is currently imprisoned for alleged corruption issues.

“Baltasar EBANG ENGONGA is said to have filmed these scenes with the consent of the women themselves, which exonerates him from a possible crime of violation of integrity. In the videos, he is seen having unprotected sex with several women, including those married to powerful and well-known people in the country, but also with the most “diva and influential” single women in Equatorial Guinea. Some scenes take place in hotel rooms, houses, even in the protagonist’s office at the Ministry of Finance.”