Reactions As Air Peace CEO, Onyema, Finance Chief Eghagha Face Fresh Bank Fraud Charge In US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that the chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, is now facing new charges after he was indicted for allegedly obstructing justice.

According to news reports, Onyema was accused of presenting false documents to the government as he tried to shut down an investigation into earlier charges of bank fraud and money laundering.

Onyema’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, is also indicted in the obstruction scheme and he faces additional charges related to the initial bank fraud counts.

Recall that Onyema and Eghagha were initially indicted in 2019 on charges that bordered on conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering. The alleged scheme was about using false documents to get aircraft and laundering over $16 million in proceeds.

The new obstruction charges imply that Onyema tried to make use of false documents again to derail the investigation this time.

This was announced in a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia on Friday.

“After allegedly using his airline company as a cover to commit fraud on the United States’ banking system, Onyema, along with his co-defendant, allegedly committed additional crimes of fraud in a failed attempt to derail the government’s investigation of his conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

He added: “The diligence of our federal investigative partners revealed the defendants’ alleged obstruction scheme, making it possible for the defendants to be held accountable for their aggravated conduct of attempting to impede a federal investigation.”

“These cases represent the continued commitment of the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify and hold accountable those who engaged in fraud and money laundering,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

“Allegedly, Onyema and his accomplices fraudulently used the U.S. banking system in an effort to hide the source of their ill-gotten money,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Lisa Fontanette, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Atlanta Field Office.

“Today’s superseding indictment is indicative of the dedication IRS-CI special agents and our law enforcement partners have, as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, to neutralize threats to the United States from criminal organizations.”

Also, US Attorney Buchanan disclosed that Onyema has been connected to a complex financial scheme. According to the superseding indictment and court records: Onyema, who is the founder of Air Peace (founded in 2013), frequently visited Atlanta between 2010 and 2018.

The statement reads, “Beginning in approximately May 2016, Onyema, together with Eghagha, allegedly used a series of export letters of credit to cause banks to transfer more than $20 million into Atlanta-based bank accounts controlled by Onyema.

“The letters of credit were purportedly to fund the purchase of five separate Boeing 737 passenger planes by Air Peace and were supported by documents such as purchase agreements, bills of sale, and appraisals. The documents purported to show that Air Peace was purchasing the aircraft from Springfield Aviation Company LLC, a business registered in Georgia.

“However, the supporting documents were allegedly fake – Springfield Aviation Company LLC was owned by Onyema and managed on his behalf by a person with no connection to the aviation business, and Springfield Aviation never owned the aircraft.

“The company that allegedly drafted the appraisals did not exist.

“Eghagha allegedly participated in this scheme as well, directing the Springfield Aviation manager to sign and send false documents to banks and even using the manager’s identity to further the fraud. After Onyema received the money in the United States, he allegedly laundered over $16 million of the proceeds of the fraud by transferring it to other accounts.

“In May 2019, upon discovering that he was under investigation in the Northern District of Georgia for bank fraud, Onyema and Eghagha allegedly directed the Springfield Aviation manager to sign a key business contract, but also specifically told her to not date the document.

“In October 2019, Onyema allegedly caused his attorneys to present that same contract, now falsely dated as being signed on May 5, 2016 (prior to the bank fraud that began in 2016), to the government in an effort to stop the investigation and unfreeze his bank accounts.

“Additionally, Onyema was charged with 27 counts of money laundering, and Eghagha was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

“On October 8, 2024, they were both charged in a superseding indictment alleging an additional count of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. The case is criminal action number 1:19-CR-464.

“Members of the public are reminded that the indictments only contain charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

This development has sparked reactions and the African Examiner gathers a few thoughts of netizens concerning the development.

@MainTwhy writes: “Bitterness and envyness from the west.”



@Eberechukwumic1 writes: “They will not bring Air peace down.”



@ogbuka_ writes: “Is so normal in Nigeria to pay $50million cash for a deal buh do that abroad u charged for bank fraud n money laundering. Sighs.”



@_Manuel_Eze writes: “These people should rest na . What’s all these sec.”



@TaskxpertJohn writes: “The truth is that all we Nigerians are wired not to follow normal procedures in doing things, maybe due to the lawlessness that has taken over our country for decades now. The funniest thing is, other countries won’t accept every abnormally we have turned to norm in our country.”

@gardener26706 writes: “They are not happy about the success of his Nigerian airlines.”



@omo_Obafeki writes: “FBI should come pick them Up abeg they should not sent EFCC cause they will take bribe.”



@innocen06738357 writes: “Them always bring charges against black Africans because them doesn’t want him to succeed fg should take note.”

@Loki writes: Didn’t Onyema stated that he has been cleared of these charges? Na waoh!”



@VGaladanchi writes: “Tribalism, ethnic sentiments and all sorts would never allow God to answer our prayers. Even if we like, pray many times. Some of us are jubilating cos it’s air-peace. Meanwhile, no comment read speaks of empathy or solution. Mtcheeeew.”



@cashlord__1 writes: “These are the people tarnishing this country’s image out there. Imagine.. smh..”



@BCoppervoiz writes: “Last last this man is going to disappoint me. I wish the allegations are lies and will be crushed.”



@emetisuccess writes: “Anything to bring Nigeria and Africa down, they will do it. But African leaders are blind and senseless. Nonsense.”



@gbennnga writes: “Already one tribe is waiting to attack the other tribe for news like this, fall for one is fall for all…all these madness needs to stop!”



@DFunkey writes: “How true is this story…? But I do wonder why Nigerians can’t be honest for once, is it too hard….?”



@jadon4100 writes: “Ok next? No plot to ruin the Air Peace will ever succeed, they will just try and fail a thousand times. ONYEMA for the sacrifices you’ve made for this ungrateful zoo country CHIGIAMANDA.”