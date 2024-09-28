Reactions As Bishop Oyedepo Gets 2 Rolls Royce On Birthday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo received two luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan as birthday gifts have sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that the clergy man celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday with his family, friends, and loved ones.

Announcing the gifts he received on X formerly known as Twitter, businessman, Wale Jana, stated that the two Rolls Royce Cullinan were gifted to Oyedepo by Bishop David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the lead pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly aka COZA.

This development generated uproar on the micro-blogging platform as some netizens took to the platform to air their views concerning the development. To some, pastors or men of God should learn to live in a simple manner, while some believed that there is no harm for the clergyman to be gifted with a car.

The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens concerning the development.

@AjeboDanny writes: “Congratulations David Oyedepo on your new N1.5 billion naira Rolls royce cullinan I urge members of Winners chapel to pray harder to tap into this because What God cannot do does not exist.”

@_VALKlNG writes: “Jesus wey ride horse go dey jealous these new generations of pastors.”



@AjeboDanny writes: “Na Jesus mess up, e no bill him members well na why them give am donkey to ride into Jerusalem.”

Iamweezzy

@obioma_jr WRITES: “Make dem tap into their Papa blessings. Some fit go dey touch the car dey pray as point of contact .”

@Solomon_Buchi writes: “Bro, it’s his birthday. Give this a break nau. This man is literally someone’s father and grandfather. It’s his birthday.”



@YKoluwaseun9 writes: “ Pastor wey tell us say everything na Vanity don buy rolls royce.”

@Kozil3_0 writes: “Pastor go tell church members say worldly things na vanity But he don cop new rolls Royce Oya na The skit is making sense.”

@joydaniel_ writes: “Pastor dey buy rolls Royce but tomorrow he go climb pulpit tell members sey make them no focus on the things of the world, oya nau.”

@abazwhyllzz writes: “This money is too much for a car and this white color is not even that fine. I see this as a waste of money.”



@EditiPeter writes: “Even if we keep telling Africans 5 hours daily that they should reduce their gift rate to all these people who call themselves men of God, they won’t. It is sad and disappointing that a single street has about 5 to 10 churches because they know that is the only way to get them.”

@therealchurchg1 writes: “Did you hear he was given two of that? It’s not just one o Thank you.”

@BusayoOtebata writes: “Make I carry my Honda accord come drop tithe for church wey the pastor dey use Rolls Royce 2023 worth 1.5billion naira ???”



@HommiesDrey writes: “Pastor no want go heaven again, he don create Heaven for earth. If you like dey eye heaven nah you lose.”



@pol_scientistNG writes: “You are just jealous because you can’t afford a N1.5B car and that won’t stop me and my fellow Christians from paying tithe, period.”



@Sirkay3024 writes:”He does not need it. Very soon you will hear he has given it away or sold it for the work. This man is something else. God bless him.”