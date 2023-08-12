Reactions As El-Rufai Withdraws Self From Ministerial List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has withdrawn his nomination to serve as a minister in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked reactions on social media.



According to media reports, El-Rufai recommended a replacement to serve as a minister as he informed President Tinubu that he would no longer consider his nomination as a minister in the government.

According to El-Rufai, he would continue contributing his quota to national development as a private citizen.

It was also reported that El-Rufai has recommended Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, who served as commissioner in three ministries – Local Government Education and Environment in Kaduna State as his replacement.

It could be recalled that the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees by the Senate was delayed because of insecurity.



The African Examiner presents some reactions of netizens on Twitter as they reacted to this development.

@abbati143 writes: “How in God’s Name that an Agency under government can block a presidential nominee of the highest regards and the president was powerless to the solution please make it make sense.”



@Qriscero writes: “Hypothetically speaking, I think there are persons you would do well to keep within your government instead of outside it. Their sheer mischief or nuisance value is a threat to your administration. It is often better to prop them up to absorb social shocks on your behalf.”



@ChikaobiJ1 writes: “Nothing good will come from El rufai as a minister.”

@PharmJimmy writes: “He didn’t know he has a doctoral program to focus on before he carried his two legs to the senate for screening? The fact remains, his ego was bruised in the process and he wants to avoid the further humiliation that would follow his eventual rejection.”



@n6oflife6 writes: “This man has clearly been used & dumped. I love Karma & Nemesis.”



@jskay7 writes: “He shouldn’t try mind games here, he was rejected. That’s how history will remember it, anything after that is his cup of tea.”

@ThatNaijaGuy001 writes: “He withdraws or his baggages were too much? By the time Tinubu finishes with him he will regret ever supporting someone he knows very well about his narco past.”



@MiriEnweIlo writes: “He withdraws and it’s au re-voir? What about the allegations against him? Oh I forgot, the man who appointed him ignored those anyways .”



@TruthPeaks writes: “Honestly, this man is competent . Unfortunately, most people who are against him are Northerners. All the senators from kaduna are PDP. His governor narrowly won. There are so many petitions against him from the same Northerners.”



@MickeySunny writes: “Why do I strongly feel that it is Gov. El-Rafai that is playing games and not interested in working for this government? If he really needs it, I feel he would have gotten it.”



@iamteemonkadash writes: “I love the way he got disgraced. The most important thing here was that he showed he desperately wanted it and was rejected and so, in his usual way, his doing this now to save his face… Karma!!! Ambassadorial position still coming, let’s see if he won’t grab that one if given.”



@demsy01 writes: “Well That’s his choice . But it would have been better for him to get cleared before the withdrawal. My opinion. So people don’t read meaning to the withdrawal because that might quench further investigations.”



@IOkwuijen writes: “Eya,they nominated you to rubbish you. Though I don’t like your religious view.”



@ure_caleb writes: “Is a pure lie, he didn’t withdraw ooo, the petitions against him and the humiliation he got at the floor of the Senate.”



@Chris_Okp writes: “A bruised elrufai is a bad omen for this administration… Expect heat from the north against PBAT soon… What they are expecting SE to start will begin from NW.”



@jj_lomak writes: “When he was busy running his mouth like tap without control he forgot that the day of Reckoning is coming. I can’t wait to see Shehu Sani’s response to this. This weekend go loooong.”



@ojonugwame writes: “El rufai does the work no doubt, but in doing so have fanatically neglected the multi religious, cultural and ethnic nature of our country, he sold most properties to hausa Muslims in FCT, pushed Christians away 8 years in kaduna, utterances fanatic against national unity.”



@damiloisrael writes: “No, he was disqualified, karma is a good man.”





