Reactions As Retired American Counselor Calls Festus Keyamo ‘Mr Mugu’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on Wednesday took to the media space to react to the war of words between retired American mental health counselor, Dr Jeffery Guterman and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State, Labour & Employment, Festus Keyamo.

African Examiner recalls that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had in a viral video made some remarks about the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, Keyamo, had jumped in to defend his principal and replying to Keyamo, Guterman wrote: “Shame on you Festus Keyamo”.

Responding, the minister enjoined the American to stay away from Nigerian politics.

“Man @JeffreyGuterman, as a hired online mercenary without a Nigerian Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), may I suggest you stay away from our local politics? I am under restraint from professional bodies to which I belong, hence I have not descended on you with the worst expletives,” he wrote.

Responding, the American wrote: “I will not stay away from Nigerian politics, Mr. Mugu @fkeyamo. #PeterObiForPresident.”

African Examiner writes that Mugu in pidgin refers to an unwise or foolish person.

This is how some Nigerian Twitter users reacted concerning the development.

@Eganwave said: “Keyamo SAN-Senior Advocate of Nuisance don collect o.”

@chukwuebuker wrote: “Don’t mind the Senior Advocate of Nonsense;he’s a shame to us all. Thank you. @JeffreyGuterman for all you do.”

@ReusSegun: “Vawulence pro max activated by the Yankee OBIdient. Omo this man just Dey gimme joy, he said “Mr Mugu””

@WazobiaUnited: “May Posterity favour you and yours Jeff. Lend your voice to a better Humanity. Nigerians appreciate your input. Don’t mind the Senior Advocate of Nuisance.”

@Nemonwa: “Is the Mr. Mugu for me. Don’t mind the Mugu claiming SAN”

@LuqmanTI_2: “Jeffrey next time call him mr senior advocate of nonsense.”

When ‘Mr Mugu’ was trending at number one on Twitter, Guterman posted a screenshot and wrote, “Keep it trending”

