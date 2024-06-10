Reactions As Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Why Her Marriage Collapsed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has sparked reactions after she opened up on the reason why her marriage collapsed.

It is worth recalling that the marriage of Jegede crashed in 2019 to fellow actor, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole barely a year after they got married.

The actress, speaking on a podcast stated that the real reason her marriage collapsed was because she was contributing more financially than her ex-husband.

According to her, she regretted choosing love instead of money.

She said: “He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘ he would say I’m disrespecting him. I would if it was the same person I got married to.

“But that wasn’t the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact, I was bringing more of the money. I’m taking care of my son like nobody exist around me. It’s not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”

Her statement has generated social media reactions. The African Examiner gathers a few of the thoughts of netizens below:

@TundeOlade12220 writes: “I keep saying this, nothing like a responsible man if you don’t have money. It’s only money that can make a man responsible. Your family, friends, and even haters will find you irresponsible if you don’t have money to provide. May God bless all the men including me. Men need money to survive.”

@PSALM21_ writes: “Wait till you find that money never satisfies a woman who can’t sit her ass in one place.”



@Bonario5123410 writes: “Money is the only language a woman understand.”

@Georgestanley40 writes: “May God continue to Bless men ohhh! So you didn’t know your husband didn’t have money before you got married to him? @iamyvonnejegede you are not saying the real issue why you broke up with your ex husband.”

@omobadebayo02 writes: “Was Jeff and Bill gate poor? A valued and contented woman is incomparable bro.”



@HoladipupoBexs writes: “So because you are earning more than your husband that’s why you divorce him.”



@YemiOJUOLAPE writes: “Without money men are nothing to everybody.”



@cpadgreat writes: “This man brings money, he just may not have the ability to fund her celebrity lifestyle.. He is not a broke man from what she said.. She just couldn’t be contempt with what he was bringing in.”



@ezecardina writes: “Absolutely correct. You get a follow for this. Without money a man is useless.”