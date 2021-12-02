Resign Before December 18, Fayemi Tells Appointees Nursing Gov Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has directed those serving in his government who would like to contest the governorship primaries to tender their resignation latest by December 18.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, titled, “Ekiti 2022: Fayemi gives Dec. 18 deadline to governorship aspirants to resign position.”

Oyebode stated that the development “became imperative in order to ensure cohesion and excellent service delivery – two major hallmarks of the administration – remain uncompromised.

“In compliance with directives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has slated the governorship primaries for January, ahead of the June 2022 governorship election.”

Among those in the Fayemi government believed to be interested in the contest are the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Biodun Omoleye; Commissioner for Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi; and Special Adviser to the Governor, Prof Bolaji Aluko, among others.