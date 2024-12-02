Ribadu Directs EFCC To Investigate Alleged Fraud At Madonna University

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has directed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate the allegation by an Enugu based Human Rights lawyer, Olu Omotayo (Esq) against some officials of Madonna University over stealing and tampering with Mayfresh Mortgage Bank Limited records at the Corporate Affairs Commissioner (CAC).

The Lawyer, had in his petition to the NSA, also urged him to use his good office to direct the nation’s anti graft agency to equally investigate the massive fraud at the Madonna University.

Barrister Omotayo, alleged that they “went to alter these records of share structure of Mayfresh Mortgage Bank Limited because owners of those shares were the vocal shareholders who were demanding that over N4 Billion Naira Loan obtained by Madonna University from Mayfresh Mortgage Bank Limited are repaid”.

Those being accused of the crime are “led by Professor Martin Anagboso, the Deputy Vice Chancellor DVC Madonna University, Elele, and Annete Ezekwem, and their cohorts”.

The lawyer had in a petition dated 5th November 2024, and addressed to the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), the CBN Governor and the National Security Adviser (NSA), urge the authorities to investigate the grave act of sabotage against the Nigeria State as it tends to undermine corporate development and scare investors away from the country.

The (NSA) Mallam Ribadu acting on the petition, referred it to the Chairman, Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), and urged an investigation into the matter.

When contacted on phone on Sunday, over the matter, Barrister Omotayo confirmed the development and commended the intervention of the appropriate authorities in the matter.