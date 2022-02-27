2023: Dele Momodu Visits Mother’s Grave, Kicks Off Presidential Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The publisher of Ovation Magazine International, Dele Momodu, has paid a visit to the graveside of his mother as he began his campaign for Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Momodu uploaded the events which occurred this weekend on his Instagram page.

It could be recalled that Dele Momodu’s mother, madam Gladys Arike Momodu, nee Fatoye died in May 2007.

Momodu also paid a visit to the palace of Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, to ask for his royal blessings.

According to Momodu, Nigeria needs to be salvaged from the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Momodu, who is contesting presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, was welcomed to the palace by relatives and family members of his late mother, as well as his supporters and admirers.

Addressing the gathering at the palace, Momodu said: “I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend, my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring.

“It is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost.”