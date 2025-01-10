Rights Group Rates Enugu Safest State In South East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Against the backdrop of the alarming insecurity, and human rights violation bedeviling South East zone of Nigeria, a group, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) has reviewed the situation in the region and rated Enugu as the safest state to live in the geo-political zone.

It said this is due to the human rights record of the present administration in the state and protection of lives and properties.

The human rights review carried out by famous rights organization, revealed that Enugu state has remained peaceful when compared to other sister states in the South East zone

President of the group, Barrister Olu Omotayo made this known in the 2024 human rights review report of the organisation made available to newsmen in Enugu.

The report rated Ebonyi state second ,Imo state third , Abia State Fourth while Anambra took the fifth position.

Omotayo said Anambra which was rated 5th is the most dangerous state in Southeast Nigeria, adding cult war and killings have continued to ravage the state capital Awka.

According to the report, the State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo seems helpless to provide security for the lives and properties of the citizens, noting that even in the state capital on Thursday 24th October 2024, no fewer than six persons were killed.

“To mention a few of these violations, recently, on Monday 16th December 2024, Dr. Fabian Osita, a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikwe University was killed. To round up the year the Catholic priest of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Rev Father Tobias Okonkwo, was killed on 26th December 2024.

“Killings in recent times in the Anambra State are not only worrisome but dangerous in a democracy.

“The indices used to assess the Human Rights standing of these 5 states are: 1) the Security situation in these states/the protection of lives and properties of the citizens 2) Rate of Human rights violations by state actors and 3). Rate of Conflicts/Confrontations between Security agencies and non state actors.

The report further revealed that the situations, events and activities in Anambra state portend danger to Human Rights and Democracy Nigeria and urged the State governor to wake up to his responsibility to protect lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

“The basic and most important human right is the right to life without which other rights cannot be achieved.

It added: “The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the killing of seven persons at Ihiala yesterday. We also commiserate with the families of seven innocent citizens who were murdered in cold blood yesterday 30th December 2024, at Umuike, Ubahuekwem, Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The first son of the family, a successful businessman based in Port Harcourt, who had come in preparation for the burial of his aged mother slated for January 3rd 2025, was murdered in his compound alongside four well wishers and two security men.”

It urged the Enugu state government under governor Peter Mbah, to keep the flag flying by maintaining the tempo of water tight security in the state.