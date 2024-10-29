Rivers Crisis: Why I’m Disappointed In Tinubu –Asari Dokubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta activist, has stated that he is disappointed in President Bola Tinubu for supporting Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), against the Rivers state governor.

The African Examiner writes that Rivers has been enmeshed in a political crisis because of the supremacy battle between Wike and Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state.

This conflict has caused the emergence of two state houses of assembly and the burning of some LGA secretariats.

Dokubo, speaking in an interview on Morning Show, an Arise TV programme, on Tuesday, Dokubo stated that “something will happen” if Fubara is removed as governor.

“I should be able to tell him (the president) the truth about what is happening in Rivers state. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is supporting Nyesom Wike to destabilise the state and disturb its peace,” he said.

“As a stakeholder in Rivers state, I feel disappointed that the president allows a minister serving under him to run amok, procure judgments, and threaten the people of Rivers state.

“Because what they are trying to do is say, ‘We are going to remove Fubara, and nothing is going to happen,’ and I’m saying if you remove Fubara, something will happen.”

The former president of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide also slammed President Tinubu for scrapping the Niger Delta ministry.

“This decision is a betrayal of the people of the Niger Delta. A total betrayal. There has been this culture in Nigeria of trying to surcharge the people of the Niger Delta. Taking and robbing us of our gains,” Dokubo said.

“My opposition to scrapping the Niger Delta ministry has nothing to do with my personal relationship with Bola Tinubu. I’m just an individual. I’m a representative of my people.

“The ministry came to being on the blood and sweat of the people of the Ijaw nation. I’m crying out because I am vigorously liable for any infraction on the expectations of the Nigerian people and not just the Niger Delta people.

“I’m not going to deny what I said. Even if it’s tomorrow Bola Tinubu encounters any difficulty, I will still stick out my neck and stand for him because at some point he stood for me.”