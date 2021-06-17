Rivers United Coach Eguma, Reportedly Kidnapped

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown armed men have reportedly kidnapped Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South- South Nigeria, Coach, Mr. Stanley Eguma.

His Abductors are reportedly demanding N10 million as ransom for his release.

Although the Rivers State owned Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club side is yet to make any official statement on the whereabouts of Coach Eguma.

A top official of the club, who do not want to be quoted disclosed that he did not return to Port Harcourt after their last Sunday match with Adamawa United in Gombe.

According to the Source, Eguma is believed to have been kidnapped around Enugu axis on his way back to Port Harcourt in his official car.

“Coach did not return with us, you know he drives in his own official car.

” We just heard this and we are waiting to hear from the club management” the Source said on Wednesday

Eguma was said to be travelling with two of his personal assistants and it is not known if they were also abducted alongside with him or have been released.

The Rivers United handler, is the second high profile Nigerian professional Football league NPFL, topflight Coach to be abducted in recent times after Abdulahi Biffo spent about a month in the kidnappers den some time ago.























