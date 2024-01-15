Mohbad Did Not Write A Will – Management

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has refuted claims that the singer left behind a will.

The management disclosed that the artist died without writing a will on how his assets should be shared.

The African Examiner recalls that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, in a recent interview with TVC, disclosed that he found out that his son had a will.

In the interview Joseph Aloba said: “I was so shocked when I heard that the 26 years old had a will. As a father, I do not have something like that. I’ve never thought of writing my will.

“26-year-old boy was writing a will. Which is capital no! So they had to collaborate with the lawyer to put his hands into many things that are not right.”

Aloba also disclosed that the will had a thumbprint and not a signature claiming that the thumbprints were done after the singer’s death.

He said: “Mohbad is the kind of person that will never think of using his hand to thumbprint. Instead of that, he will sign. Because he was dead, they had to call a lawyer to do their own mathematics inside.



“I did not believe that. He cannot thumbprint, he is supposed to sign. I as his father cannot even say I want to thumbprint. I have my signature, he has his signature too. Simply because they cannot trace him, they had to use his hand to thumbprint many things there.”

However, reacting in a statement uploaded on the late singer’s Instagram page on Monday, his management refuted the claims describing it as “false and misleading”.

The statement partly read, “We would like to use this opportunity to share a few updates and highlight certain truths so that misconceptions and miscommunication do not persist.

“1. The Police Authorities have conducted an investigation and have communicated that the autopsy results from samples sent abroad will take a couple of months before they are shared.

“2. No member of Mohbad’s management or his lawyer has communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed document (as has recently been FALSELY reported) to any member of the family or the public.

“We would like to state with certainty that if any such document did exist, it would have been duly registered with the Probate Registry. We, therefore, plead with everyone to refrain from sharing false and misleading statements like this.

“3. All accounts owned and controlled by Imole during his lifetime were immediately put on a Post No Debit order on the 12th of September 2023. This order remains valid till date. These accounts will be properly handed over to the family upon resolution of the internal dispute.”





