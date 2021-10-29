W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Riyadh Summit/Lesser Hajj: Buhari Returns To Abuja

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 29th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a five-day visit to Riyadh, Madinah and Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

African Examiner  reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage departed the Royal Terminal of the King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah for Abuja at about 15.45 p.m local time.

While in Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian leader participated in the Fifth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The president, who had a brief stopover at Madinah where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers for the return of peace and security in Nigeria, also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah



Buhari also met with a select group of Nigerians resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying: ”I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No ‘Tazarce’ (tenure extension).

”I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that.”

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69955

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us