Rumour Of Ambode Decamping To Labour Party Excites Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The rumour that former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode has decamped to Labour Party and will be contesting the 2023 gubernatorial election has made many Nigerians happy.

African Examiner recalls that Ambode was the governor of Lagos State who after his first-year term from 2015 to 2019 and was unable to get a second term. He was ousted by the present governor, Sanwo-Olu, who clinched the ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

The failure of Ambode to clinch the APC ticket caused dissatisfaction among some Nigerians who felt he was ousted from the political game because he refused to do the bid of his political godfather.

However, the rumour that the former APC chieftain has decamped to Labour party has been welcomed by some netizens who are supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. However, Ambode is yet to confirm this report as of the time of filing this report but some netizens took to social media to react to the news. See their reactions below:

@deomonzed writes: “My dear brother and friend @AkinwunmiAmbode kindly confirm if this is true or fake news?”

@bright_lumen writes: “If Ambode accepts to pick Lagos Gubernatorial form. Labour Party- Presidency Labour Party – Lagos State. Like if you will want to see a new Nigeria like this!”

@SeniormanOA writes: “Sub ambode put jide for me.”

@CryptofixPunks writes: “If you missed Ambode come and Like and Rt.”

@Maveez7 writes: “Saanwo-olu the Erand boy, AKA boy-boy should just hands up because Ambo oooo Ambo will shut Lagos down physically, spiritually and socially. Iam speaking obediently.”

@Westjrn1 writes: “Akinwumi Ambode to Labour Party, here we go! Full agreement in place on the former APC candidate, four year deal with option for further season. #LabourParty Deal was already agreed between two parties last week. Now it’s all set to be done.”

@AFNewsNG writes: “It will be very interesting in Lagos if Ambode joins Labour Party It is already trending.”

@TheEagle1000 writes: “Dear @AkinwunmiAmbode We miss you dearly. You are super competent and vision driven. It’s unfortunate that a sanwo olu decided to take lagos plenty steps backward because of incompetence. Sanwo Olu is the Okezie Ikpeazu of Lagos. Period!”

@phychem11 writes: “If it’s true that Ambode will be contesting the Lagos state gubernatorial election under the Labour Party then he’ll surely win in a free and fair election.”

@TheoAbuAgada writes: “Ambode who was insulted and denigrated on for being a political lackey of Asiwaju when he was holding sway as governor of Lagos State has now been inducted into the sainthood as he plans to officially join the Saint Comrade Party. Lmao. APC lites.”

@SureboyPrecious writes: “If it’s true that Ambode is contesting in Lagos under Labour party, he will be surprised the numbers of votes he will get. Igbos who constitue about 40% of the population in Lagos will pull massive votes for him.”

@Dawa419 writes: “If someone can authoritatively confirm to me Ambode has decamped to Labour Party, musa go buy that pesin Buggatti tire rubber.”

@JosephOnuorah writes: “Good Morning Comrades and fellow Obidients As of this morning – the news spreading like wild fire that Gov Ambode has picked the gubernatorial ticket of LP for Lagos state is not correct. When the party finally decides on their Lagos flag bearer, we shall inform you all.”

@JackObinyan writes: “Dear @AkinwunmiAmbode please pick @NgLabour Gubernatorial ticket for Lagos, incase what I’m hearing is not true, do it, e get why!”