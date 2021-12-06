W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Russia Not Planning To ‘Invade’ Ukraine

Posted by Europe, Latest News Monday, December 6th, 2021




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday  has rejected the western media reports alleging that Russia intends to invade Ukraine.

The West has now labeled Russia as if it is planning an attack on Ukraine, the Belarusian leader said.

“You need a reason to beat Russia, so they put a label on it, although no one in Russia is going to attack Ukraine.



“Russia sees perfectly well what is happening in Ukraine, what is happening there and what NATO and the Americans are planning there is unacceptable not only for Russia, but also for us,’’ Lukashenko said.

