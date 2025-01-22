W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

SAN Decries Increasing Ritual Killings Of Women, Blames Trend On Quest For Power, Money 

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, January 21st, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joy Ngozi  Ezeilo, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of suspected ritual killings of women in Nigeria, blaming the ugly development on get rich quick syndrome and quest for power.

She described the act as a heinous crime which  constitutes a form of gender-based violence in the society.

 The renowned  law professor, frowned at the development which according to her, is quite  unfortunate, and “becoming more common. 

Professor Ezeilo, who is also the former Dean faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC), noted that “Women and children are particularly vulnerable to these horrific acts, which are often motivated by the pursuit of money and power.

“What Timileyi Ajayi did to Salome represents the ultimate betrayal of trust and friendship. Young girls must remain vigilant in today’s world” she advised.

“When your parents ask you to keep them updated about your whereabouts, stop responding with, “I’m not a child.” It’s for your safety.” 

 

