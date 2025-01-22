SAN Decries Increasing Ritual Killings Of Women, Blames Trend On Quest For Power, Money

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of suspected ritual killings of women in Nigeria, blaming the ugly development on get rich quick syndrome and quest for power.

She described the act as a heinous crime which constitutes a form of gender-based violence in the society.

The renowned law professor, frowned at the development which according to her, is quite unfortunate, and “becoming more common.

Professor Ezeilo, who is also the former Dean faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC), noted that “Women and children are particularly vulnerable to these horrific acts, which are often motivated by the pursuit of money and power.

“What Timileyi Ajayi did to Salome represents the ultimate betrayal of trust and friendship. Young girls must remain vigilant in today’s world” she advised.

“When your parents ask you to keep them updated about your whereabouts, stop responding with, “I’m not a child.” It’s for your safety.”