Senate Screens Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has commenced the screening of the first batch of ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu.

The screening commenced at the upper chamber around 1pm today (Monday) upon the arrival of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The African examiner reliably gathered that 20 of the 28 today ministerial nominees completed their documentation for the screening at the Senate today (Monday).

Those yet to complete their documentation, it was gathered, are currently out of the country.

About 24 hours after the Senate unveiled the President’s first batch of ministerial list on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, asked the ministerial nominees to complete their documentation ahead of screening, which commences today (Monday).

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate after a long wait by Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Akpabio.

Section 147 (3) of the 1999 Constitution mandates the President to appoint at least one minister from each of the 36 states. However, 11 states – Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara — and the Federal Capital Territory don’t have ministerial nominees yet.

In his letter to the Senate titled, ‘Request For Confirmation Of Ministerial-Nominees’, the President said supplementary ministerial list would be sent to the red chamber in due course.

Tinubu’s first set of nominations was overshadowed by politicians including ex-governors, serving and former members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Significantly, four ex-governors made the list. They are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Nasir El Rufai (Kaduna); and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake; acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi; also made the list.

Twenty-five per cent of the nominees are women while 75% are men. The women are Betta Edu, Doris Aniche Uzoka, Hannatu Musawa, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

Many analysts had attributed the slow take-off of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to his late announcement of ministers. Buhari, who handed over to Tinubu after eight years, unveiled his cabinet six months after his inauguration in 2015.

However, Tinubu transmitted his ministerial list to the National Assembly a day before the expiration of his 60-day constitutional deadline of July 28, 2023.

Moreover, the Fifth Amendment to the 1999 Constitution mandates the President to transmit the names of his ministerial nominees to the National Assembly within 60 days of assumption of office.

Below is a breakdown of the 28 ministerial nominees according to the geo-political zones:

North-East

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi

Ali Pate –Bauchi

Abubakar Kyari – Borno

Sani Abubakar Danladi – Taraba

North-West

Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa

Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai – Kaduna

Ahmed Dangiwa – Katsina

Hannatu Musawa – Katsina

Bello Muhammad Goronyo – Sokoto

North Central

Lateef Fagbemi – Kwara

Muhammad Idris – Niger

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa

Joseph Utsev – Benue

South-West

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo – Ondo

Dele Alake – Ekiti

Olawale Edun – Ogun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo

South-South

Nyesom Wike – Rivers

Abubakar Momoh – Edo

Betta Edu – Cross River

Ekperikpe Ekpo – Akwa Ibom

Stella Okotette – Delta

John Enoh – Cross River

South-East

Uche Nnaji – Enugu

Doris Aniche Uzoka – Imo

David Umahi – Ebonyi

Nkeiruka Onyejocha – Abia

Uju Kennedy Ohaneye – Anambra





