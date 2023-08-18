Why I Wanted To Commit Suicide – Lagos Socialite

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular Lagos State socialite, Farida Abdulkabir, has opened up on her reason why she wanted to kill herself by jumping into a lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The African Examiner writes that that Abdulkabir who is the owner of House of Phreedah stated that frustrations, failed marriage and many other issues caused her to think of committing suicide on Thursday night.

In a viral voice note on social media, she stated that her N100 million marriage with another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, ended just after two months.

In the video, Abdulkabir was seen being held from jumping as rescuers assured her that there was no need to take her life and everything will be okay.

The fair-complexioned entrepreneur and socialite was married to another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, in a grand marriage about two months ago.

According to her, Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home and ever since then, she’s been frustrated with many suicidal attempts.

The fallout of her crashed marriage made her to think of ending her life as she as she alighted from her black-coloured Sport Utility Vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge to plunge into the lagoon.

She said: “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



