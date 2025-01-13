Seyi Tinubu’s 2027 Gubernatorial Endorsements Spark Outrage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As another election cycle gradually comes upon Nigerians, there have been speculations as there have been pretenders and contenders and the rumours that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu will be running for the position of governor of Lagos State come 2027 has continue to be a thing of debate among many Nigerians who are of the view that governance should go beyond father and son affair.

The African Examiner recalls that the rumour that Seyi Tinubu will be contesting for the 2027 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, a position once occupied by his father who is now president of Nigeria have been in the news for a while now. However, the news became prominent again recently after the minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, endorsed Seyi Tinubu to be the next governor of Lagos State after the tenure of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Olawande, while speaking on a podcast stated that “Seyi Tinubu is qualified to become anything. He is a well-trained young man” as he reacted to the question of if Seyi Tinubu is aspiring to run for the office. Also, a diaspora group has endorsed the son of the president to be in charge of the affairs of Lagos State come 2027.

Also, the news report that the speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have been impeached by his fellow lawmakers have fuelled the speculation that Seyi Tinubu is interested to run the gubernatorial race come 2027 as there are speculations that lawmakers in support of the Seyi Tinubu’s bid are responsible for the impeachment of Obasa who had earlier announced his intention to also join the gubernatorial race come 2027.

The African Examiner presents some of the views of netizens concerning these endorsements as seen on X formerly known as Twitter.

@Pablo_10_co writes: “Make una just change the country name to tinubu one time na.”



@DonTumall writes “Next thing he’s coming out for presidency.”



@dalpremium24 writes: “Now they making a PR for the next governor of Lagos state.”



@arakunrinajos writes: “Why are people angry here? The Minister is 35 and almost 5 years younger than Seyi Tinubu. They have been friends for almost ten years. Were we not here when everyone agreed mentorship isn’t about age?”



@OldTaker07 writes: “Idk why y’all trying to oppose ST from becoming Lagos state governor. We’re voting for him as long as it’s Lagos state. You no fit deh North con deh tell us wetin we go do here for Lagos.”



@CroBender writes: “What is good for the father, is good for the son.”



@OKARIAUKE writes: “90% of the Diaspora are the same brand of lilyhearted Nigerians that can not withstand the heat and run away, they are not special, only that they forgot so soon and are ready to run to a fourth and even fifth country when things get tough in their host country.”



@nwuchkwu writes: “Father and son family business that’s what Lagos state has become.”