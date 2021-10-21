W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Shehu Sani Escapes Death As Terrorists ‘Bomb’ Kaduna-Abuja Train

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 21st, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has escaped death onboard a Kaduna-Abuja train.

Sani made this known on his Twitter account saying that   the train he boarded ran into a portion damaged by explosives used by terrorists in attacking a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday.

Sani also alleged that terrorists had attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday with explosives saying that the terrorists also opened fire on the engine driver and tank of the train.



“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train, targeting the engine driver and the tank.

“This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged rail track. It took a miracle for us to escape,” Sani tweeted.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69546

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us