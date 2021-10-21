Shehu Sani Escapes Death As Terrorists ‘Bomb’ Kaduna-Abuja Train

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has escaped death onboard a Kaduna-Abuja train.

Sani made this known on his Twitter account saying that the train he boarded ran into a portion damaged by explosives used by terrorists in attacking a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday.

Sani also alleged that terrorists had attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday with explosives saying that the terrorists also opened fire on the engine driver and tank of the train.

“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train, targeting the engine driver and the tank.

“This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged rail track. It took a miracle for us to escape,” Sani tweeted.























