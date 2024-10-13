Shehu Sani To Amaechi: Lead The Kind Of Protest You Want To See In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has tackled the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to form and lead the kind of protest he’s calling for in Nigeria.

The African Examiner recalls that in a recent interview with ABN TV, Amaechi talked about the economic issues in the country stressing that he is disappointed with Nigerians particularly the youths for not protesting against some of these government policies.

“I expected more agitation, especially from the youth.

“I thought we would see protests in the streets, but it seems people are not expressing the kind of anger I expected,” he remarked.

Amaechi further disclosed that Nigerians has largely remained unmoved irrespective of the hyperinflation and increase in the cost of living.

“You cannot have a situation where a group of people are mismanaging resources and expect citizens to remain silent. I am truly baffled by the lack of action,” he stated.

“The price of diesel is at an all-time high, and even some of us are finding it difficult to afford. Yet, the general public seems unperturbed.”

Reacting, Sani asked the former governor of Rivers State to lead the protest he is calling for.

”His Royal Highness Hon Rotimi should organise and lead the kind of protest he wants or wishes to see,” the senator stated on X on Friday.

Also, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has kicked at the former minister’s remark describing it as “hypocrisy” and capable of threatening the peace and stability of the nation.