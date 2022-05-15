Sheikh Gumi Condemns Murder Of Deborah Samuel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State.

African Examiner recalls that the Shehu Shagari College of Education student was stoned and burnt alive for alleged blasphemy.

Gumi stated that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) never murdered anyone despite the insults he received from non-Muslims.

The cleric stated this during a religious teaching in his Juma’at mosque in Kaduna.

In the message translated by PRNigeria, Gumi stated that the best way Muslims can prove their love for the Prophet is to obey his words.

The cleric reiterated to all citizens that being a secular State, Nigeria is not governed by religious law.

“Anyone who kills a non-Muslim, who they have agreed to live peacefully with, will not smell the fragrance of Paradise for 40 years,” he said.

According to him, Islam doesn’t allow anyone to take laws into their hands and he cautioned Islamic leaders against instigating their followers.

“If we think by killing Deborah, people who are not of the same faith with us will stop insulting our prophet, then we are in delusion”, he added.