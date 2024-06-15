Skill Acquisition: Custos Foundation Partners SDGs Office, Trains Enugu Women In Leather Works

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure towards making youths of the state, especially women self reliance, office of the Enugu state Governor’s wife, Mrs. Nkechi Mbah, in partnership with the state office of the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs and her non governmental organization, Custos Care Foundation (CCF), have commenced training of over fifty women of the state in leather works.

The one month training initiative taking place at the Enugu South local government Area Secretariat, would centered on bags and shoemaking, as well other leather works.

Addressing the participants Wednesday, the Enugu state first lady, Mrs. Mbah, advised them to take the exercise very seriously, stressing that they can earn robust living through such skill if properly learnt.

According to her, their are huge potentials in craftmanship, that are yet to be harnessed in the state, pointing out that through valuable skill such as leather works, one could become a billionaire, provided you are focused and determined.

While harping on the need for the promotion and patronization of home made leather works by Nigerians, the Governor’s wife, expressed optimism that if encouraged, and given the necessary support, the nation has the capacity through available raw materials in parts of the country to produce products that could compete favourably in the international market.

“Today marks the beginning of a transformative journey for many women and youths in our beloved Enugu State.

She disclosed that her office in partnership with other relevant business agencies in the state would soon organize a leather works exhibition fair where the participants would come and showcase their products.

“The leather works training program we inaugurate today, which is a collaborative training initiative between the Custos Care Foundation and the Office of Sustainable Development Goals Skills Acquisition Centre, is not just about imparting skills; it is about empowering individuals to create sustainable livelihoods, promoting economic independence, and building a stronger, more resilient community.

“At Custos Care Foundation, our mission has always been to uplift and support the most vulnerable. By partnering with the SDGs Skills Acquisition Centre.

“We are taking a significant step towards achieving our shared vision of sustainable development and inclusive growth.

“This collaborative effort exemplifies the power of unity and common objectives in driving meaningful change.

“Over the next month, participants will gain valuable skills in leather craftsmanship, opening doors to new opportunities and ventures.

“This training invests in our future, equipping our women and youths with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive world. We hope that the knowledge and skills acquired here will not only enhance personal growth but also contribute to the economic vitality of Enugu State.

“I extend my gratitude to our partners who have made this program possible and also commend the unwavering dedication of the Custos Care Foundation team.

“Together, we are making a difference and are building a brighter future for Enugu State. Let us embark on this journey with hope, determination, and commitment to see every participant succeed.

Earlier, in their seperate brief remarks Managing Director of Custos Care Foundation, Mrs. Egodi Blessing Igwe and Engr. Mrs. Onyinye Akubuilo Okpalanma, who is the focal person/ Senior Special Assistant SSA to Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah, had Lauded the governors wife for her motherly role on issues concerning women and youths of the state.

They urged the participants to take the training very seriously for their own good.