50 Cent Set To Produce Movie Series About Hushpuppi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – American rapper, actor and producer 50 Cent, says he will soon release a movie series based on convicted Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday where he attached pictures of Hushpuppi, 50 Cent said he was working on a movie series focusing on Hushpuppi’s story.

He wrote, “For my scammers I gotta do this one. Hushpuppy series coming soon! GLG, Green Light Gang I don’t miss. #Bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv.”

African examiner reported on Tuesday that the international fraudster was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

The US District Judge Otis D. Wright II ordered the 40-year-old convict to pay $1,732,841 in restitution to two fraud victims.