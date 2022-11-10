W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

50 Cent Set To Produce Movie Series About Hushpuppi

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Thursday, November 10th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – American rapper, actor and producer 50 Cent, says he will soon release a movie series based on convicted Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday where he attached pictures of Hushpuppi, 50 Cent said he was working on a movie series focusing on Hushpuppi’s story.

He wrote, “For my scammers I gotta do this one. Hushpuppy series coming soon! GLG, Green Light Gang I don’t miss. #Bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv.”



African examiner reported on Tuesday that the international fraudster was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

The US District Judge Otis D. Wright II ordered the 40-year-old convict to pay $1,732,841 in restitution to two fraud victims.

