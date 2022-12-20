W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

South Africa Re-Elects Ramaphosa As President

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Around Africa, South Africa, Southern Africa Tuesday, December 20th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the President of South Africa under the platform of the African National Congress.

This was reported by AriseTV on Monday.

Ramaphosa defeated his closest rival, a former health minister, Zweli Mkhize with 2,476 votes.



African Examiner writes that Ramaphosa’s re-election is coming after the opposition tasked him to step down concerning a scandal known as ‘Farmscandal’ involving the discovery of a stash of cash at his farm.

