South Africa Re-Elects Ramaphosa As President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the President of South Africa under the platform of the African National Congress.

This was reported by AriseTV on Monday.

Ramaphosa defeated his closest rival, a former health minister, Zweli Mkhize with 2,476 votes.

African Examiner writes that Ramaphosa’s re-election is coming after the opposition tasked him to step down concerning a scandal known as ‘Farmscandal’ involving the discovery of a stash of cash at his farm.