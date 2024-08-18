SSDO, ActionAid Equip Enugu Youths With Digital Skills

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure aimed at equipping youths of Enugu state in acquiring relevant knowledge on digital innovation and skills, necessary for sustainable development, a non governmental organization, South Saharan Social Development Organization SSDO, in partnership with Action aid Nigeria, has put together a training workshop for youths of the state.

The organization expressed worry over the lack of essential Resources needed among Nigerian youths to thrive in a digital environment, such as internet access, digital devices, and relevant skills.

Understanding the challenge, the NGO, in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, decided to organized the workshop it termed: ‘comprehensive one-day Peer Learning Session with the theme: “Empowering Youth Through Digital Innovation” in Ihenyi community, Isi-Uzo Council Area of Enugu state to commemorate the 2024 International Youth Day.

Focusing on digital innovation, the workshop, according to the organizer, “seeks to equip youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage digital tools for sustainable development.

Speaking at the event weekend, Udochukwu Egwim – Head of Programs SSDO, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Director, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, noted that “in many low-income countries, particularly in Africa, over 63% of young people lack the essential resources needed to thrive in a digital environment, such as internet access, digital devices, and relevant skills.

“Bringing it closer home, statistics from the World Bank indicates that 50 percent of Nigeria’s population lacks digital skills and are unable to utilize data services, and a good majority are in rural areas” he stated

Egwim, added that “this digital divide significantly impedes their ability to engage with and benefit from technological advancements.

“In Nigeria, while approximately half of the population has access to the Internet, this connectivity is predominantly concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural regions at a significant disadvantage.

“The limited access to digital tools and platforms in these underserved communities restricts the opportunities available to young people for economic and social advancement, reinforcing existing inequalities.

He posited that “addressing these challenges is imperative for promoting inclusive development”.

Also, bridging the digital divide, he stated, requires not only improving access to technology, but also enhancing digital literacy and skills, empowering young people to navigate and excel in an increasingly digital world.

“The inclusion of young tech innovators ensures that participants will receive a holistic understanding of how digital pathways can drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our Correspondent writes that the event had young persons who are already practitioners in the Digital and Technology ecosystem to present brief sessions on their areas of expertise which include e-commerce, social media marketing, digital marketing, and online advertisement. This was followed by discussions and interactions.

The young tech experts and practitioners offered insights into how digital tools are being used by young people to solve societal issues, the intersection of technology and sustainability, and how they can leverage these tools to grow their businesses.

The Executive Director explained that “the event helped to bridge the digital knowledge gap among youth, particularly between urban and rural areas, by enhancing their access to digital tools and skills.

“Also, to empower youth to leverage digital innovation in addressing and solving sustainable development and business challenge