NASS: Group, Decry Political Marginalization, Injustice Against Enugu LGA

Seek Justice, Equity, Fair play.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Indigenes of Uzo- Uwani Council area of Enugu state, under the platform of ‘Uzo-Uwani professionals Association’, have decried the alledged continued political Marginalization and injustice against their people by their co constituent, in the occupation of the IgboEtiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency seat at the National Assembly (NASS).

They noted that “Since 1999, following the Constituency delineation exercise, Uzo-Uwani has witnessed political Marginalization and injustice in political representation with specific reference to the IgboEtiti/ Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency.

“Our elites do not seem to understand the gravity of this political fenced -out which IgboEtiti has foisted”

The Association made its feeling known Sunday in Nsukka, during a one day Uzo- Uwani Stakeholders and Community Leaders inaugural Town Hall meeting, convened by outspoken Catholic Priest from the area, Rev. Fr. Paulinus Ogara in collaboration with the Association.

Speaking through its president, Barrister Chinedu Odenyi, at the event with the theme: ‘Introspective into the power Equation and the Marginalization of Uzo-Uwani LGA’ the body declared thus: “Conscience they say is an open wound, and only truth can heal it.

According to him, “the longer we dilly- dally, and seek political correctness, the more the consolidation, and impunity will take root”

Represented by the Association’s Welfare Secretary, Barr. Obidike Okolo, the president, stated that “We need to, as a people by design demonstrate resistance to this second -class status IgboEtiti wants to impose on us”

“The danger is in today, grievous as that is. The danger is that they will escalate this mentality of total domination to every other sphere of life.

“Indeed, this engagement could not have come at a better time in the life of the people of Uzo-Uwani local government area. Suffice it to say that this has come at the appropriate time

He however, implores the people of the locality to look beyond personal interest as they move towards the 2023 general elections, stressing the need for them to see a political survival plot that they need to check.

“It’s okay to say you will deliver your polling booth, but think of the slavish status you are foisting on the unborn generation” Ogenyi pointed out..

“Uzo-Uwani needs soul Searching. We need to ask ourselves hard questions. Why have we remained the whipping boy of politics in Enugu, nay Nsukka zone, that has emboldened our kit and kin in Igboetiti to throw caution to the wind, and seek to emplace a political servitude status on Ndi Uzo-Uwani”

He accused those occupying political positions from the their area of thinking only for themselves as Emperors, alienating themselves from the people, and beg for crumbs

“We must make deliberate and intentional efforts to enthrone justice, fairness and equity in Uzo- Uwani” the president insisted.

Setting the tune of the meeting earlier in his Keynote remark, Rev Fr. Ogara explained that he decided to convene the gathering because he is involved as a key Stakeholder in Uzo- Uwani, and wants the progress of his people.

The Catholic Cleric, said as a priest of God, he cannot fold his arms and watch things go wrong in his native land such as the alleged political imbalance in the occupation of the IgboEtiti Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency at the NASS.

Fr. Ogara added that although he is politically neutral, as a non-politician and priest of God, but highly interested in what happens in the political space both at the state and federal Constituency.

The Clergy man, further posited that for the interest of justice, equity and fair play Uzo Uwani local government area of the Federal Constituency, should also be given a sense of belonging in the representation at the National Assembly NASS, since the Constituency is made up of the two council areas.

He Promised to dig deep into finding out if there was any existing written agreement between IgboEtiti and Uzo- Uwani people on how the federal Constituency should be represented.

Local government Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Council Area, Hon. Celestine Nnadozie, in his speech, said he is always disposed to such meetings aimed at deliberating on issue concerning his people, but expressed reservation with the timing.

He said such gatherings ought to have been convened before political parties’ primary elections, adding that coming at a time when people had already taken their political positions was not ideal.

Most of the Stakeholders who spoke at the meeting applauded the convener for the Initiative, but fully aligned themselves with the Council Area boss, on the issue of timing, stressing that coming barely a few days to the general election was not proper.