Stranded Nigerians Evacuated From UAE Arrive In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The evacuees who arrived early on Sunday aboard a Max Air chartered flight, consisted of 79 males, 460 females and 3 infants.

On arrival, the returnees were screened by the Health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by Nigerian Immigration Service before being given a token of transport fare by NEMA before leaving the airport.

Earlier, Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government admonished them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens that promote economic growth and positive image of Nigeria.

The NEMA boss who was represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts Alhaji Sani Ahmed Jiba said the Federal Government had approved the evacuation and provision of the token for the returnees to support movement of the returnees back to their homes. In her remarks, the Consul General of Nigeria in Dubai Ambassador Atinuke Taibat Mohammed who accompanied the returnees back on the flight appreciated the Federal Government for the special intervention in safe evacuation of the stranded citizens back home.

The flight from Dubai is the first following the recent approval granted by the Federal Government for evacuation of stranded Nigerians from the UAE and India back home.