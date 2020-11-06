Strange Disease Hits Enugu Communities, Kills Over 30

…We Are On Top Of It, Says Enugu govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Ette Uno and Umuopu Communities of Enugu Ezike, in Igbo- Eze North Council area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, as over 30 persons have reportedly died as a result of a strange ailment that hit the locality.

Following the development, the State Ministry of Health Thursday in a statement said it has collected samples from patients hit by the disease and sent to the National Reference Laboratory for investigation.

Our Correspondent reports that Igbo-Eze North council area shares boundary with Kogi State.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, disclosed that the State Rapid Response Team of the Ministry visited Igbo-Eze North LGA and met with the Rapid Response Team.

He said that “on-the-spot-check and outbreak investigation have revealed a number of deaths from an illness with symptoms suggestive of a disease of Public Health Importance”.

Dr. Obi stated that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed “and is collaborating with the Enugu State Ministry of Health at the LGA to investigate and control the reports.

The Health Commissioner however, assured the general public that the Ministry is on top of the situation and will continue to inform them as facts emerge.

