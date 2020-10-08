Ethiopian PM Inaugurates $60m Chinese-Built Industrial Park

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated a Chinese-built industrial park constructed at a cost of 60 million U.S. dollars.

The Bahir Dar Industrial Park (BIP), located 552 km north of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa was constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Ethiopian prime minister said the industrial park would help in knowledge transfer and boost the science capacity of Ethiopia in addition to creating job opportunities for thousands of Ethiopians.

“Bahir Dar Industrial Park is not only a production space but also a place where local employees gain knowledge and even can serve as a recreational space for the general public,” said Ahmed.

“Ethiopia has so far commissioned 13 industrial parks which have been crucial in the country’s efforts to achieve prosperity and boost economic development,” he further said.

According to the Ethiopian leader, BIP and other industrial parks are expected to create linkages with agro-industrial parks, as part of efforts to transform the country’s agricultural sector.

Amhara Regional President, Temesgen Tiruneh, said the construction and commissioning of the Bahir Dar Industrial Park, would help Ethiopia earn much needed foreign exchange from exports.

“Textile exports from Bahir Dar Industrial Park will earn Ethiopia much needed foreign currency, in addition to contributing to the overall economic development of the country,” said Tiruneh.

Sandokan Debebe, CEO of Ethiopia Industrial Park Development Corporation said Ethiopia had already managed to start operating 10 of the 13 industrial parks it commissioned.

“The commissioning of Bahir Dar Industrial Park will play a crucial part in boosting the economic development of Amhara regional state.

“BIP is the third industrial park to be inaugurated in the Amhara region,” Debebe added.

(NAN)

