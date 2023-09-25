Strike: How President Ajaero made NLC into tribal group to support Peter Obi – Reno Omokri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, has alleged that the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, President, Joe Ajaero has turned the body into a tribal union.

Omokri, taking to his X account formerly known as Twitter, alleged that Ajaero turned the NLC into a union that supported the presidential ambition of the 2023 Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi and the NLC president would undermine any administration not headed by Obi.

Omokri writes: “Does it not constitute a conflict of interests to have as President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, a man like Joe Ajaero, who campaigned for and endorsed Peter Obi for President? Obviously, the man cannot be neutral.

“He will be interested in undermining any government not presided over by Peter Obi.

“He is an Obidient, and Nigerians should not be obedient to him. He is turning the NLC into a tribal parapo union in support of Peter Obi’s ambition.”





