Strike: Industrial Court Stops NLC, TUC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Industrial Court has directed the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and other affiliates to shelve their plans from going on any industrial action.

The African Examiner recalls that the unions had after an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja announced a total nationwide strike from November 14, 2023 after the alleged assault on the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, last week in Imo state.

However, the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice filed an ex-parte application asking the court to stop the unions from going on the planned strike.

In the application, the FG and AGF stated that the planned strike would cause a lot of hardship on Nigerians and their businesses.

Counsel for the Federal Government and the AGF, Tijani Gazali, SAN, in the proceedings on Friday disclosed that many Nigerians suffered when the labour unions in their protest on Thursday blocked the entrances to the main airports in the country.

In his ruling, the President of the court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, cited Sections 17 and 19 of the National Industrial Court Act and directed the unions to halt their nationwide strike.

“It is within the power of the court to intervene by way of restraining order to ensure peace and tranquility,” he said.

Kanyip also directed that the restraining order be pasted on the wall of the Labour House, which is the last known address of the two defendants, to attract their attention to the court’s position.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



