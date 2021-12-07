I Didn’t Tell DSS To Starve Nnamdi Kanu When I Visited – Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate and former Abia governor has refuted claims that he told the Department of State Service (DSS) to starve the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is presently detained on the order of Justice Binta Murtala Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Also, there were reports that Kanu had alleged that he is being starved in the DSS facility in Abuja and the DSS had denied him his medical report after taking his blood more than 21 times.

Reacting to this development, Senator Orji Kalu, in a statement made available to the press on Tuesday, stated that the purported statement linked to him as big fat lies and cheap propaganda to score selfish political points.

He said: “The circulating lie says, ‘when Senator Orji Uzor Kalu visited DSS , Nnamdi Kanu has been living without food since then’.

“My brief take is that there is nothing one would do that people won’t talk about. If you don’t visit, they will still blame you. But more sympathetic to me is those that believe and propagate any cock and bull story.

“If the agenda is to create hatred between me and my brothers, it’s a waste of time because my people love me and I love them too. I will always respond to hate with love.”