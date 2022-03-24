Somalia Reports Heavy Fighting After Attack On Mogadishu Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavy fighting has erupted at the airport in Mogadishu after Islamist attackers forced their way onto the premises, according to Somali officials.

Police said al-Shabaab militants dressed in military uniforms had gained entry to the airport.

The airport is situated in the heavily fortified “Green Zone ” called Halane Camp, the area is also home to embassies and government institutions.

The attackers began shooting indiscriminately at one of the entrances to the site, a police officer, Mohamed Dahir said.

There was no official information on casualties.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via the Andalus radio station.

Somalia is currently on edge because elections are taking place which have already been postponed several times.

The country of around 16 million, situated on the Horn of Africa, has been plagued by violence at the hands of al-Shabaab for years.

The terrorist group, which controls vast swathes of land in the south and central regions, frequently attacks security forces and civilians.

NAN