Student Bullying: Enugu First Lady’s Foundation Seeks Prompt Action By School Management

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu first lady, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah’s Non governmental organization NGO, Custos Care Foundation (CCF) has condemned in strong terms the alleged dehumanizing and brutal treatment of a student in uniform at the Federal Government College, Enugu, as depicted in a viral video currently circulating online.

It said “we unequivocally condemn this act of bullying and reiterate our firm stance against violence, particularly in educational settings.

“Such barbaric behaviour contradicts the peace and respect that should define our educational institutions, and it must be relegated to the past.

A statement signed by its Managing Director, Comrade Egodi Blessing Igwe and made available to newsmen Sunday evening said “CCF received with deep concern reports of the dehumanizing and brutal treatment of a student in uniform allegedly at the Federal Government College, Enugu, as depicted in a viral video currently circulating online.

“CCF strongly urges the school management to take immediate steps to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“It is imperative for all stakeholders to publicly denounce this incident and to take decisive action to bring those involved to justice.

“As a foundation that advocates for quality education for all, CCF remains committed to ensuring that every child in Enugu State and beyond can learn in a safe and nurturing environment.”