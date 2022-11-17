Super Eagles Can Defeat Portugal – Peseiro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has stated that the team has enough quality to defeat his native country, Portugal.

African Examiner writes that the Super Eagles will face World Cup-bound Portugal in a friendly at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, on Thursday night.

Complementing his team, the 60-year-old heaped praises at the players at his disposal except for leading striker, Victor Osimhen, who is ruled out of the game due to injury.

“We would have loved to have played against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on 24 (November) in an opening game of the group stage,” Peseiro told NFF TV.

“But now Portugal will play Ghana (at the World Cup).

“Nigeria deserved to play at the World Cup.

“This is a friendly match, we want to do our maximum and beat Portugal, but it won’t be easy.

“We will show our individual and collective qualities and want to improve against big national teams.

“We will defend the national shirt by giving our best.”

The game will be played at 7:45 pm Nigeria time.