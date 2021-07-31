W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Nigeria’s Oduduru Disqualified, Itsekiri Advances In Men’s 100m

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Team Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru has been disqualified from Heat 5 of men’s 100m for a false start at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ese Itsekiri representing the country in the 100 metres at the Olympics qualified for the semi-final after finishing 3rd respectively in his heat.

Itsekiri finished in 10.15 seconds in the first heat.



Details later…

