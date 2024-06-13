Super Eagles: NFF Moves To Hire Foreign Technical Adviser

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that it will appoint an expatriate Technical Adviser to be in charge of the Super Eagles.

This development is coming ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers and the remaining 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, and according to available information, the decision will be finalised in the coming weeks.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the communiqué, the Executive Committee of NFF held a meeting on Wednesday, to think on the matter.

“The Executive Committee wholeheartedly apologised to Nigerians for the dismal output and subsequent very poor returns of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, in four out of 10 matches in the ongoing qualification series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals,” the communiqué partly read.

They assured Nigerians that they will put necessary measures in place to ensure a better-prepared squad ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers in September and the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers.

“The Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

“The committee resolved to beef up the NFF Technical Department with more qualitative hands. Equally, the Technical and Development Sub-Committee will be re-jigged with immediate effect.”