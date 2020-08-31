NDDC Paid $5.9 Million To Niger Delta Students on Foreign Scholarship

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said It has paid $5,910,000 to 197 scholarship beneficiaries of 2019, while payment processes for 94 beneficiaries of 2018 are ongoing.

Among the 197 beneficiaries are 43 scholars for Doctor of Philosophy, PhD, comprising 12 for 2016 and 31 for 2019. This category got $30,000 each, amounting to $1,290,000.

The Masters category has 154 MSC beneficiaries of 2019, who were paid $30,000 each, amounting to $4,420,000.

The payment processes for 94 beneficiaries of 2018; 40 for Ph.D. and 54 for MSC, are ongoing.

According to a statement issued by the commission, the delay in the remittance of the fees was caused by the sudden death of Chief Ibanga Etang, the then Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, EDFA.

It further stated that under the Commission’s finance protocol, only the Executive Director (Finance) and the Executive Director (Projects) can sign for the release of funds from the Commission’s domiciliary accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

“The foreign scholarship scheme of the commission started in 2010, with the objective to bridge the gap in the management cadre of the oil and gas sector of the Niger Delta region and address the dearth of qualified professionals in the sector.” the commission stated.

Spread the love





















