Technology Only Can’t Stop Electoral Fraud In Nigeria –Goodluck Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has cautioned that technology alone cannot solve the problem of electoral fraud in the country.

Jonathan stated this while speaking at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) event marking the International Day of Peace in Abuja, saying that corrupt individuals will manipulate even the most advanced systems.

“Technology won’t stop electoral fraud as long as there are corrupt minds behind it,” Jonathan stated as he referenced concerns over irregularities in recent elections.

The former Nigerian leader also disclosed that although technology may be useful, it cannot stand alone to remedy the political conflict in the country.

The former Bayelsa State governor attributed the conflict in Africa to power struggles, saying that leadership disputes are the basic cause of problems in the continent.

He thereafter called for a shift in African politicians’ mindsets, saying that peace and ethical leadership are important for the region’s stability.

“Until we cultivate a culture of peace, political conflicts will persist,” he added.