Tension As Motorcyclists Kill Police Inspector, Injure DPO In Lagos Over Ban Of Okada

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police command in Lagos State says one Inspector was killed and a Divisional Police Officer seriously injured while enforcing the ban on the use of motorcycles in some parts of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Wednesday in his verified Twitter handle.

Hundeyin said that the police officers attached to Isolo Division came under attack from suspected commercial motorcyclists at Cele bus-stop.

He said that the attack resulted in the death of one Police Inspector, whose name was not mentioned, while the DPO sustain serious injury.

“Two suspects have been arrested, while 41 motorcycles were impounded.

“The Lagos State Police Command will not be deterred from carrying out its mandate of enforcing duly established laws.

“Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, as riders and passengers alike arrested on prohibited routes will face the law,” he said.

The Police image maker said that any form of attack on police officers will no longer be tolerated in the state.