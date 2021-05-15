Torres Hat-Trick Settles Thriller For EPL Champions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ferran Torres scored a remarkable hat-trick as Manchester City celebrated being English Premier League (EPL) champions with a thrilling 4-3 win over Newcastle.

The visitors dominated the early stages, although without creating meaningful changes, and it was the Magpies who took the lead with 25 minutes gone.

Jonjo Shelvey delivered the set-piece to the far post, where defender Emil Krafth rose to head firmly past the helpless Scott Carson, who was making his debut for City aged 35.

Shelvey hit the crossbar before a quickfire double from City put the champions back in control.

First, Joao Cancelo’s shot clipped Jacob Murphy’s heels and flew past the wrong-footed Martin Dubravka before Torres audaciously flicked Ilkay Gundogan’s free-kick across him and inside the far post.

City were pegged back in first-half injury time when Nathan Ake fouled Joelinton inside the area, and the striker brushed himself off to equalise.

Newcastle had another penalty shortly after half-time, this time Kyle Walker the guilty defender on Joe Willock, and Willock saw his effort saved before smashing home the rebound.

But, another quickfire double from City settled the game as Torres got his second and third goals inside two minutes. (Reuters/NAN)
























