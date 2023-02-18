Ignore Sit – At Home Order During Election Period – Ohaneze Urge Ndigbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Igbo apex Socio cultural body Ohaneze Ndigbo has asked people of South East Nigeria, to ignore the sit- at home and total lockdown order during the election period by a fugitive, one Simon Ekpa, based in Finland.

It said the issue was part of her discussion during an enmergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), of the Igbo Umbrella body held on Friday, at it’s headquarters in Enugu.

According to it’s Spokesman, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement made available to Newsmen, the meeting was presided over by Ambassador Okey Emuchay, the Secretary General of Ohaneze.

“The NEC elaborated on a few issues of national interest and reached some major resolutions. The most worrisome among the issues raised is the Sit at Home and Total Lock Down Order to the Igbo by one Mr. Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed both shock and doubt that a true Igbo will unconscionably embark on a disingenuous duplicitous adventure that is aimed at denigrating, disenfranchising and decimating his people.

“The most disturbing is that the unscrupulous sit at home and total lock down order by Ekpa falls within the Nigerian general election.

“Ohanaeze stands firmly on natural justice and equity to proclaim that it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce a President for Nigeria and by the irrevocable forces of providence, the right thinking Nigerians and the global community have embraced the virtues in Peter Obi as the most suitable, competent, visionary, inspiring and energetic presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election.

” It is therefore, strange that at the very rare consensus and convergence of history, equity, public consciousness and expertise in Obi, an impetuous youth will engage in an unreflective drum-beat that draws his people to a macabre dance.

“It is also curious that while the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful has dissociated IPOB from “any sit-at-home in the South-East during the election period, urging residents to disregard the rumoured order making the rounds by the Simon Ekpa” and that “IPOB is only interested in the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”; the Autopilot ignores the necessary landing permit by his people.

“It added that “Ohanaeze therefore urges the residents in Igbo land to ignore the sit at home in its entirety.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends the interventions with the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen by Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, , Igbo Union in Finland, the general public especially the Youths and the reassurances of President Muhammadu Buhari with respect to security and a free and fair election in 2023.

“The NEC used the opportunity to pass a vote of confidence on the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR and the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, PhD for their selfless services for the Igbo nation.