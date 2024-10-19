The Eagle Online Editor, Tajudeen Balogun Loses Dad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned businessman, community and religious leader in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Balogun, has passed on.

The announcement was contained in a press release, signed by the deceased son, Tajudeen Balogun, on Saturday.

Alhaji Balogun, who lived a fulfilling life of 95 years, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024, after a brief illness in Abeokuta.

He was laid to rest the same day at his Iyanbu residence, Obantoko, Abeokuta, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The late Alhaji Balogun hailed from the esteemed Adelanwa family of Oja-Agbo, Gbagura, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

A prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alhaji Balogun was a leading wool and sleep solutions merchant in Kemta Oloko, Abeokuta.

Until his passing, he actively participated and contributed to community development initiatives.

Alhaji Balogun is survived by Kudirat Omolade Kolajo, daughter and (retired School Head); Tajudeen Balogun (Deputy Editor, The Eagleonline newspaper) and former Head, Lagos Bureau, African Examiner, Lukmon Balogun (businessman), and other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.