Thomas Partey Is A Fitness Concern For Arsenal After Sitting Out Ghana Match

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Thomas Partey is a fitness concern ahead of Arsenal’s return to English Premier League (EPL) action at the weekend after sitting out Ghana’s match with Angola.

Partey played a full part in last week’s 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying win over the same opponents, but was not called upon for Monday’s 1-1 draw in Talatona.

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton later explained that the 29-year-old, who missed two Arsenal games in February with a back injury, was not risked due to a minor problem.

“Thomas has some small issues,” Hughton said at his post-match press conference. “We felt it was too big of a risk to start him.”

Partey, who was accompanied on Ghana duty by Arsenal physio Simon Murphy, has played in 30 of the Gunners’ 39 games this season.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are back in action on Saturday with a home match against Leeds United, before travelling to Liverpool eight days later.