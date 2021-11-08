Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Guilty Of Money Laundering Charges – Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Abuja Federal High Court has convicted the former Chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, of money laundering charges.

Justice Okon Abang found the former Pension boss guilty of stealing over N2 billion belonging to Pensioners “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour”.

Abang found Maina guilty on 6 counts.

“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted on counts 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” he said.

It could be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, INEC, is prosecuting Maina for stealing and laundering about N2 million meant for pension.

EFCC had arraigned Maina on a 12-count charge, of which he pleaded not guilty.

The court also jailed Mr Maina’s son, Faisal, a month ago, after finding him guilty on all three counts of money laundering involving N58.1million in public funds.























